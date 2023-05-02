Cleveland firefighters battle 2-alarm building fire on West 65th Street

The Cleveland Division of Fire has crews at the scene of a two-alarm fire in the 3500 block of West 65th Street.

Crews arrived shortly before 5 p.m. to a full-involved structure fire.

Happening now.

Cleveland firefighters are arrive on scene. BUILDING FIRE. 3500 block of W. 65. Engine CO’s 24,23,20. Tower 20. Ladder 23. Rescue Co2. Chief of 4th battalion. pic.twitter.com/hrSWnZFk05 — CLE Firefighters-L93 (@Cleveland_FFs) May 2, 2023

The Association of Cleveland Firefighters, IAFF Local 93, said one civilian was injured. The extent of their injury is currently unknown.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

