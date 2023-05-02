Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Cleveland firefighters battle 2-alarm building fire on West 65th Street

IMG_0665.jpg
News 5 Cleveland
IMG_0665.jpg
Cleveland Fire Truck
Posted at 5:17 PM, May 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-02 17:29:38-04

The Cleveland Division of Fire has crews at the scene of a two-alarm fire in the 3500 block of West 65th Street.

Crews arrived shortly before 5 p.m. to a full-involved structure fire.

The Association of Cleveland Firefighters, IAFF Local 93, said one civilian was injured. The extent of their injury is currently unknown.

This story will be updated as information becomes available.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 at 6

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Click here to see stories with Hope and Heart.