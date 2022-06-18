Cleveland firefighters: Careless smoking likely caused series of mulch bed fires in the Flats

CLEVELAND — Cleveland firefighters responded to multiple mulch fires last night in the Flats and the video captured of it looked almost like a scene from an apocalyptic movie.

Crews responded to the 1000 block of West 11th Street with two fire engines and were able to contain the fire which was burning in a series of mulch beds. Smoke and flames in the video made it appear like the whole city could be engulfed in flames.

According to Cleveland Division of Fire Lt. Mike Norman, the cause of the fire is under investigation but was likely started by careless smoking and improperly discarded cigarettes.

Windy conditions overnight fanned the flames which spread embers to the other dry mulch beds, he said.

Thankfully, no one was injured.

