Cleveland firefighters respond to building explosion and fire on Kinsman

Fire spreads to house; dog rescued
The Cleveland Division of Fire has crews out near East 145th Street and Kinsman Avenue after a structure fire and explosion was reported.
kinsmanfire.jpg
Posted at 11:10 AM, Oct 25, 2022
and last updated 2022-10-25 12:06:01-04

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire has crews out near East 145th Street and Kinsman Road after a structure fire and explosion at an auto repair shop.

Ff7K5REXkAMYkUk.jpg

Motorists should avoid the area.

Firefighters said the situation started in the repair shop and flames spread to a nearby home. Crews called in a second alarm around 10:30 a.m.

Ff7K5RHX0AEoIkp.jpg

Viewer video obtained by News 5 shows a massive plume of smoke and flames billowing from the remains of a building next door to Save-a-Lot on Kinsman Road.

Firefighters later rescued a dog from the neighboring home. The home was heavily damaged, but crews made progress knocking down the fire.

A second explosion at the scene caused the airbags inside a Cleveland Fire vehicle to deploy. No one was injured in that incident.

Ff7NoKJXwAADboK.jpg

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the auto shop.

