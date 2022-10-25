Cleveland firefighters respond to building explosion and fire on Kinsman

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Division of Fire has crews out near East 145th Street and Kinsman Road after a structure fire and explosion at an auto repair shop.

Motorists should avoid the area.

Firefighters said the situation started in the repair shop and flames spread to a nearby home. Crews called in a second alarm around 10:30 a.m.

Viewer video obtained by News 5 shows a massive plume of smoke and flames billowing from the remains of a building next door to Save-a-Lot on Kinsman Road.

Firefighters later rescued a dog from the neighboring home. The home was heavily damaged, but crews made progress knocking down the fire.

Members of #CLEFIRE Rescue Squad 2 rescued a dog from a neighboring house at the 222-Alarm Fire at Kinsman/E.145. pic.twitter.com/dWLj8k8AmS — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 25, 2022

A second explosion at the scene caused the airbags inside a Cleveland Fire vehicle to deploy. No one was injured in that incident.

It's unknown if anyone was injured in the auto shop.

