Cleveland firefighters respond to house explosion on city's East Side

CLEVELAND — Firefighters from the Cleveland Division of Fire responded to a house explosion Tuesday afternoon on the city's East Side.

It happened in the 3600 block of East 57th Street in the city's Slavic Village neighborhood near North Broadway.

The department's Battalion 2 is on scene.

According to Cleveland police, a 59-year-old female and a 67-year-old male were injured. Cleveland EMS said they were transported to a nearby hospital in serious condition.

Cleveland Fire Chief Angelo Calvillo called the damage to the structure "tremendous." The cause of the explosion is unknown at this time; Calvillo said it could be from a possible gas leak, but that hasn't been confirmed.

"Truly a blessing, they're lucky to be alive, these two individuals," Calvillo said. The two-and-a-half story wood-frame house was completely destroyed.

Calvillo said the male was walking around when crews arrived and it appears a neighbor rescued the woman.

Crews from Dominion are on scene assisting the fire investigators. There are about 40 firefighters on scene currently.

