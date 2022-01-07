Popular Cleveland food truck found after being stolen Friday

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland-based food truck that was stolen early Friday morning has been located, according to the owner.

The “Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers and Catering” truck was stolen from 3600 Clark Ave. at 4:18 a.m. Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from the owner.

The truck was later found behind a McDonald's restaurant near West 105th Street and Lorain Road in Cleveland.

"Woooooooo Hoooooooooo!!!! Thank you everyone!!! I can not explain my joy right now," the owner said in a Facebook post.

The truck did sustain some damage, but it is being repaired.

“Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers and Catering” has been serving gourmet burgers and homemade cheezy tater tots in Northeast Ohio for the last eight years.

