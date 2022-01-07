Cleveland food truck stolen Friday morning

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland-based food truck was stolen early Friday morning, according to the owner, and she’s asking anyone with information to call her or Cleveland police.

The “Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers and Catering” truck was stolen from 2600 Clark Ave. at 4:18 a.m. Friday morning, according to a Facebook post from the owner.

The owner has turned over video to the police, and she’s asking anyone who has seen the truck or can help to call her at 440-719-9196 or Second District Police.

“Betty’s Bomb Ass Burgers and Catering” has been serving gourmet burgers and homemade cheezy tater tots in Northeast Ohio for the last eight years.

