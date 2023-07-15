Cleveland Foundation officially opens in the city's MidTown district

CLEVELAND — It's an exciting day in Cleveland as new life enters the city’s MidTown district.

“I’m humbled that our neighborhood would be chosen to have the Cleveland Foundation right in the midst of us,” MidTown resident Sylvia Benford said.

Benford told News 5 she believes those living in Cleveland’s MidTown area have lacked access to growth and possibility for many years.

“I have a degree, I’m an educator and a musician by profession; I have things that, I have a house, I have a car. There are people in this neighborhood that don’t have things like that. They haven’t been exposed,” Benford said.

But thanks to the Cleveland Foundation, Benford said she believes people will now have more opportunities.

“With things like the Cleveland Foundation coming into our area, right here, where people can come and get different services and ask questions and get answers,” Benford said.

As the incoming CEO of the Cleveland Foundation, Lillian Kuri said she’s proud of the progress that’s been made and can’t wait to see the work they accomplish.

“We’re really here for the long term. We’re here to work with the community, really to help revitalize this of the next 10, 15, 20 years,” Kuri said.

Kuri said the Cleveland Foundation is the oldest community foundation in the country and has made it its mission to make the lives of Clevelanders better.

While the organization plays a big part in Cleveland, Kuri said she can’t help but thank other partners like MidTown Cleveland for their work too.

“We’ve had a lot of investment, over $600 million dollars of investment in the last decade around Euclid Avenue and our surrounding neighborhood, and we’d love to welcome folks to see what’s happening in MidTown,” MidTown Cleveland Executive Director Ashley Shaw said.

Watch live and local news any time:

News 5 Now Saturday Afternoon

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.