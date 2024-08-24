Cleveland Garlic Festival returns to Shaker Square

CLEVELAND — Dozens of local vendors set up tents at Shaker Square for the Cleveland Garlic Festival to show off their garlic-infused foods. Attendees will find food from different cultures along with some fun items, like garlic ice cream and beer.

Additionally, live music and demonstrations from local chefs happen throughout the day. A 2024 Miss Cleveland Garlic Festival will also be crowned. Plenty of fun can be found for the family inside the kid zone.

While it's a weekend full of fun and all things garlic, the festival is about doing good for the community.

North Union Farmer's Market organizes the Garlic Festival, and it acts as the market's primary fundraiser. Money raised from the event helps the market continue its SNAP services and provide fresh, nutritious foods to locals.

"It's really important for us as a non-profit that we are a part of the community and everyone shops here," Emma Visnic with North Union Farmer's Market said.

The festival opens at 12 p.m. Saturday and closes at 8 p.m. It will be open again Sunday at noon and close at 6 p.m.