Cleveland haircut turns violent after customer pulls gun on barber

CLEVELAND — Police are investigating a shooting at a local barbershop that began with an altercation about an unpaid haircut.

At Urban Kutz, they are usually quite busy, but on Sunday, owner Waverly Willis said things were out of the ordinary.

It began when a customer, after receiving his haircut, revealed he didn’t have the $40 to pay for it, explaining that someone would be bringing him the money.

“So the barber said, OK, but after an hour and a half, two hours, the barber naturally got a little agitated,” Willis explained.

Surveillance video showed the two arguing with each other, then things escalated.

“Out of the blue, this gentleman pulls out a nine-millimeter pistol. The barber, obviously he backs up to the point that he backs out the door,” said Willis.

Just as the customer was about to leave, he fired a shot inside, hitting a Husky toolbox. Police report he then fired two or three more shots outside before fleeing. Fortunately, no one was hurt.

After 16 years serving the community through his barber shop, Willis finds it disappointing that someone would jeopardize the safety of his business, which he sees as a vital part of Cleveland’s Northwest neighborhood.

“This barbershop has intentionally become a part of the fabric of this neighborhood and the city of Cleveland,” Willis said. “For this to happen—I mean, I’m appalled. I’m a small business owner, and someone was almost killed. I’m in shock, I’m in awe, and I’m also grateful that no one got hurt.”

Willis says the shooter is a customer they’ve seen before, and they’re working with police to catch him. Additionally, they won’t let this incident ruin their business.

“Rest assured, all is well at Urban Kutz barbershop, and I want to let other business owners know that we have to stick together, and we have to let the community know that we are small business owners, and this type of behavior cannot and will not be tolerated in our businesses. Instead, they just hope the shooters knows to never come back again,” said Willis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Cleveland police.