Cleveland Harbor West Pierhead Lighthouse now up for auction

If you've ever dreamed of owning a lighthouse or a piece of history, now is your chance. The Cleveland West Pierhead Lighthouse is up for auction. Bids started Wednesday morning at $25,000.

The lighthouse has stood for generations, having ushered safe passage for mariners and vessels into and out of Cleveland for more than 100 years.

The lighthouse is up for auction by the U.S. General Services Administration after no government agency or local nonprofits showed an interest in purchasing the property back.

As of Wednesday at noon, the current bid was at $27,777,

