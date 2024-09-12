Cleveland Heights Building facade collapses

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS — Multiple businesses on the 3900 block of Mayfield Road in Cleveland Heights are temporarily closed after the building's facade collapsed on the sidewalk.

“We were just all working and all of a sudden we heard a big boom... we came outside, and half of the building was collapsed,” Hair Salon Owner Chardae said.

According to the City of Cleveland, no one was hurt.

The city said crews blocked one traffic lane eastbound on Mayfield Road and told motorists to expect traffic. Motorists were also advised to find alternative routes.

Businesses that occupy the building include Kulture Ultra Lounge, Authentix Barber Shop & Salon and Fraiche Brunch Bar.

Claude Carson, the owner of Kulture Ultra Lounge, said although the building is old, this was unexpected.

“The only problem we’ve had was pieces of half brick and decorative pieces falling down, sheerly decorative, nothing structural,” Carson said.

Although only half of the building was damaged, the second half of the strip had to close as well. According to officials, those businesses are at risk.

Charade says they are concerned for their employees, who will not have income until further notice.

"It's hard already for some of our upcoming stylists and now they have to cancel their clients, and it’s hard for me as the owner because of booth rent, so it’s just a big mess,” Chardae said.

The building commissioner says they are working to figure out why the building collapsed and when it will be safe for businesses to open to the public.