Cleveland Heights celebrates Travis Kelce's return to the Super Bowl

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — With two sons in the NFL, Ed Kelce has learned one thing in recent years: keep early February open. For the fifth time in seven years, he's going to watch one of those sons play in the Super Bowl, former Heights High standout Travis. Kelce told News 5 it doesn't get old.

"No, no, not at all. It's almost like I expect it now," joked Kelce. "You know, I'm trying to remember what I did the last time that I didn't go to the Super Bowl."

Ed can be seen with the occasional guest spot on the boys' #1 podcast, New Heights, presented by Wave Sports and Entertainment. It is a show that features prominently their hometown roots, which makes Papa Kelce proud.

"That means they've never gotten so big or so famous that they've forgotten who they really are and where they're from. And what that means to me is that we did something right," he said. "I always told them you're never as good as they say you are, so don't let that go to your head. And you're never going to be as bad as they say you are, either. You know you gotta keep things on an even keel."

Alex Quintana, for one, loves the attention his hometown is getting. "I don't think it's ever been as popular to be from Cleveland Heights as it is right now," he said.

A long-time family friend of the Kelces, he and his wife Dawn were among those who led the "Light up the Heights" effort from their Barber & Dream Spa when Travis and Jason were facing off against each other in last year's Super Bowl. And going through his mind as he watched Travis and the Chiefs defeat the Ravens in the AFC title game?

"Oh my God, he did it again." That meant that Alex was going to be doing it again, heading out Saturday to his fourth Super Bowl, cheering on Travis, the family and the city of Cleveland Heights.

"They remember where they come from and the fact that they're having such a good time doing what they're doing, seeing (Jason's wife) Kylie and (his Mom) Donna and Ed, the whole family get in on their rising star and it's shining so bright for the family right now, we're so happy for them."

Another Cleveland Heights resident flying the Chiefs flag is Levi Heacock, who is actually a Broncos fan. So why is flying the flag of a division rival, you ask? Well, when he and his wife moved here a year and a half ago, they unknowingly purchased the house the Kelce's grew up in.

"I actually thought it was a prank that the prior homeowner was playing on us because they left us a note when we purchased the house and it was basically like 'have you heard of the Kelce brothers,'" said Heacock. "So it was like really cool, it was a nice little surprise we found out after we bought the house."

They embrace the home's legacy, and they'll embrace the former residents should they choose to visit.

"If they ever have time, they are always welcome," he said.

Ed appreciates that and the love his family's received from new fans of football drawn by Travis' relationship with Taylor Swift.

"I think the idea that Taylor Swift is bringing more of these fans to the game, you know there's going to be a lot more parties at a lot more bars and a lot more houses every weekend in the fall now and that's a good thing."