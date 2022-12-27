Watch Now
Cleveland Heights Community Center closed after sprinkler system freezes, bursts Tuesday

The center is closed and its programming canceled until repairs are made
Posted at 8:33 AM, Dec 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-12-27 08:33:45-05

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Heights Community Center is closed Tuesday after the sprinkler system froze and burst, according to the center's website.

Programming normally scheduled for Tuesday is canceled and the center will remain closed until the sprinkler system is repaired, at least through Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Visit their website for updates and more information.

