Cleveland Heights Community Center closed after sprinkler system freezes, bursts Tuesday

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — The Cleveland Heights Community Center is closed Tuesday after the sprinkler system froze and burst, according to the center's website.

Programming normally scheduled for Tuesday is canceled and the center will remain closed until the sprinkler system is repaired, at least through Wednesday, Dec. 28.

Visit their website for updates and more information.

