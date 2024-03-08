Cleveland Heights man arrested, charged for Jan. 6 insurrection participation

A man from Cleveland Heights was arrested and charged for his participation in the Jan. 6 insurrection, authorities said.

Patrick Duffy appeared in court on Wednesday. He faces the following charges:



Disorderly and disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds

Disorderly conduct in a capitol building

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in a capitol building

On Jan. 6, 2021, body camera footage showed Duffy marching down Pennsylvania Avenue toward the Capitol Building, authorities said.

In the footage, Duffy was seen chanting into a megaphone, saying, "We're coming for all you commie traitors in congress that have stabbed us in the back," according to authorities.

The footage showed that Duffy had reached the Capitol Building and made it to the steps on the East side, authorities said.

Duffy moved closer to the doors while still chanting various things, eventually reaching the door while chanting for the crowd to enter the doors, authorities said.

CCTV footage then showed Duffy participating in taking a shield from one of the three police officers who were guarding the doors, authorities said.

Duffy continued to push through the crowd and eventually found himself inside the Capitol Building, authorities said.

He and the swarm of people traveled to the Rotunda inside the building, and rioters attempted to travel down the hallway as police officers attempted to hold them back while administering a chemical irritant, authorities said.

Eventually, Duffy made it down to the first floor and escaped through a window on the West side, authorities said.