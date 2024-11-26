Cleveland Heights mobile food pantry serves dozens of households just before Thanksgiving

CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, Ohio — It’s a cold and wet Monday night, but a handful of volunteers are still braving the weather to help those in need.

Heights Libraries on Lee Road hosts a monthly mobile food pantry in partnership with the Greater Cleveland Foodbank. The drive-up pantry started in 2020.

Since 2020, the pantry has served 3,987 households.

The need for a food pantry boomed in 2023.

“Right around the time that the COVID benefits expired, and I think that was around February 2023, we noticed the number of people coming to the food bank almost doubled,” Heights Libraries Communications Director Sheryl Banks said. “In some ways, it's deeply sad. We weren't happy to see the numbers rise, but we're so glad that we can provide this.”

From January to October of this year, this Cleveland Heights food pantry has helped 2,749 people, which is equivalent to 964 households.

The food pantry is filled with fresh produce, including 180 bags of potatoes, lettuce, berries, bread, sweets, and more.

Dozens of cars were lined up outside of the pantry. Some waited for more than an hour to ensure they were the first to pick up food.

Robert Middlebrook stopped by Monday night to pick up some extra food for his household. He said he’d been to this specific pantry five or six times before.

“I'm very thankful that these programs are here, and it helps out the community,” he said. “It just really makes the holiday a whole lot more special when people are here to help you.”

When asked which produce he was most excited about, he said, “all of it.”

Dennis Cahill also stopped by to pick up fresh produce Monday night.

“I could eat without this, but these food pantries are the difference between my being able to eat and being able to eat well,” Cahill explained. “I've been coming here so long that I started when this was over at the at the Coventry Branch. There's a very serious need in this community.”

The mobile pantry is open the fourth Monday of every month from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

If there are leftovers, those are either set out in the Heights Libraries Lee location lobby for pickup, or the food will be handed over to other organizations like the Cleveland Heights Emergency Food Pantry.

“This is one of many things that public libraries do these days. It's not just books and DVDs anymore. We do have a lot of need in our community, and we do get folks from all over. We get families from Cleveland and East Cleveland. We take anybody. If they need produce, we're here for them.”

Currently, the poverty rate in Cleveland Heights is 16%. 12% of University Heights lives in poverty, and the rate in East Cleveland is 39%.

The food pantry is open to all.

Program sign-up requires a photo ID but no proof of need (i.e., a pay stub). It runs on an honor system.

Heights Libraries and Greater Cleveland Foodbank volunteers like Ron Carleton said he’s happy to be part of such a positive movement. He’s been volunteering for both groups for the last five years.

“This is a great opportunity to give back to the community. We know there is great need in Northeast Ohio. I know throughout the six counties that the Greater Cleveland Foodbank serves, they have seen increasing numbers. Even after the pandemic, the numbers continue to go up for a variety of reasons. This allows us to serve our community right here in this area. It's a good feeling and I know the families that come through appreciate it and we're happy to help them. We're happy to serve in whatever way we can,” Carleton added.

The line started to dwindle down around 6 p.m., and there was hardly any food left.

If you missed Monday’s mobile food pantry, the next one will be Dec. 23 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m.

This food pantry is solely fresh produce.

Those who drove through told me they were grateful to know their community had their back.

“I would like to say happy holidays to all of the families. My prayers are for everyone. We're very grateful that we can spend time with them,” Middlebrook said with a smile on his face.