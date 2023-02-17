Watch Now
Cleveland Heights native, Chiefs TE Travis Kelce to host Saturday Night Live in March

Tom Pennington/Getty Images
Photo by Tom Pennington/Getty Images)
Posted at 12:48 PM, Feb 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-02-17 12:48:36-05

NEW YORK CITY — He can catch, he can break tackles, he can...act? After helping his team win Super Bowl LVII, Cleveland Heights native and Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is facing another daunting task—making people laugh as he makes his Saturday Night Live hosting debut.

Kelce was announced as the host for the March 4 episode with musical guest Kelsea Ballerini.

The Cleveland Heights grad joins a long list of notable athletes to host the comedy program, including Joe Montana, Walter Payton, Wayne Gretzky, Michael Jordan, Charles Barkley, Nancy Kerrigan, Tom Brady and LeBron James, among many others.

Kelce has humored many in the past few weeks with his post-game antics and quotes, a quality he'll hope to bring to the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza next month.

