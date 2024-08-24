Cleveland Heights Police advising residents to avoid Staunton Road area

Cleveland Heights Police are advising residents to avoid the area of Staunton Road.

The police department posted on Facebook that law enforcement agencies are engaged in an operation on the 2000 block of Staunton Road. News 5 photographer David Colabine is on the scene and said he sees a SWAT team in the area.

News 5 has received numerous calls from viewers expressing concern regarding the area; however, we do not yet know what is occurring.

We have reached out to Cleveland Heights Police and have a crew on the scene to learn more about this situation.