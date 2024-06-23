Cleveland Heights police looking for black Jaguar that fled from officers

Cleveland Heights Police are investigating two pursuits with the same vehicle, both of which resulted in crashes, one involving Cleveland Heights Police.

Saturday afternoon, Cleveland Heights Police responded to a shots-fired call on St. Clair Avenue near E. 152 Street. When they arrived, they saw a 2019 black Jaguar f-pace with no plates shooting out the back windows toward a white Chevrolet Equinox while traveling on, Cleveland Heights police said.

Officers engaged in a pursuit with the two vehicles headed south exceeding 90 mph, police said.

During the pursuit, "dangerous maneuvers" caused a crash between two bystander vehicles, police said. No one was injured in the crash.

Both vehicles traveled to the Cleveland Heights border on Noble Road and turned onto Helmsdale Road, where the Equinox crashed into a tree, police said. The Jaguar fled the scene.

The Equinox turned out to be a rental which was issued to a separate person than the driver, police said.

Sunday morning, the Jaguar showed up on area flock cameras, this time with a license plate. When Cleveland Heights went to engage a traffic stop, the Jaguar fled, resulting in another pursuit, police said.

The pursuit, which exceeded 85 mph through the city, resulted in another crash. This time, involving a Cleveland Heights Police SUV and another vehicle near Terrace and N. Taylor roads in East Cleveland, police said.

The pursuit was terminated, and one person was transported to the hospital with minor injuries. Police said the officer was unharmed.

The Jaguar was last seen exceeding 100 mph westbound on I-90, police said.

Police are still looking for the Jaguar with the license plate number KAW9604. Police said the Jaguar is a stolen vehicle.

Information is subject to change.