Cleveland Heights police searching for suspect in shooting that left 74-year-old woman dead

The Cleveland Heights Police Department is searching for Amin Walker, 23, of Cleveland Heights, in connection to a shooting that killed a 74-year-old woman and injured an 18-year-old man on Jan. 4.

Around 3 a.m., officers responded to a home in the 3500 block of Randolph Road. Upon arrival, police found Edith Moore with a gunshot wound to her head, police said.

Police say there is a signed warrant for Walker's arrest for charges of aggravated robbery and murder.

On Thursday morning, a 16-year-old was arrested and taken into custody on charges of murder and aggravated robbery, both first-degree felonies.

Walker, who police say is the second suspect, is a convicted felon and is currently on parole.

Officials say he is a "threat to our community and needs to be located."

Cleveland Heights police are asking anyone with information on Walker's whereabouts to contact Cleveland Heights Police Detectives at 216-291-3883 and Cuyahoga County Crime Stoppers.

