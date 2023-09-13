Cleveland Hispanic church helping immigrants victimized by burglars three times in one week

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Refine Church Pastor Luis Vizcarrondo offered a message of forgiveness to the burglars who stole thousands in tools, building supplies and more during three break-ins at the church over the past week.

Vizcarrondo told News 5 that Refine Church is in the midst of a major renovation to better accommodate and provide assistance to dozens of Nicaraguan immigrants who are trying to find a new start in life here in Northeast Ohio.

Vizcarrondo said the thieves even took toys being collected for children this coming Christmas season and a water filtration system worth thousands of dollars.

“If you know you’re in need, I would rather just have those people tell me they’re in need. We wouldn't mind helping them find the resources they need," Vizcarrondo said. “We had one pallet of brand-new flooring for the church, 1,000 square feet, all gone, and we were offering free clean water to residents in the local area that needed it, and that too was stolen.”

The Cleveland Police Second District Detective Bureau is reviewing multiple surveillance videos of the burglars and their red pick-up truck in the search for suspects. Anyone with information about the burglaries is being asked to call 216-623-5218. You don't have to give your name.

Refine Church, located in the 3500 block of Broadview Road in Cleveland, has set up a webpage that includes multiple ways for people to get involved and donate to help the church recover from all losses incurred during the burglaries.

The break-ins at the church left Isai Acuna, who came to Cleveland with his family from Nicaragua more than 18 months ago, upset and frustrated.

“We ask why, why do people do this when the church is trying to do something good," Acuna said. “Jesus said to forgive even our enemies, to even forgive those who attack us, we have to make an effort to forgive.”

