Cleveland honors fallen police officers with memorial parade

CLEVELAND — Hundreds of officers, local marching bands and military members honored those who made the ultimate sacrifice by marching through Downtown Cleveland today.

The greater Cleveland Peace Officers Memorial Society held the parade as part of its annual police memorial commemoration. The parade went down Lakeside Avenue and ended at the Greater Cleveland Police Officers Memorial.

Local, county and federal agencies were there, as well as family members of fallen officers including the family of Cleveland Police Officer Shane Bartek.

Bartek is the latest name to added to the memorial wall. He was shot and killed in the line of duty during a carjacking on New Year’s Eve.

Bartek was honored earlier this month in an emotional service in London, Ohio. You can watch it in the player below:

Cleveland police officer Shane Bartek honored in emotional memorial service

Today's memorial events in Cleveland coincide with National Police Week. According to the Officer Down Memorial Page, 107 officers have been killed in the line of duty across the country this year.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.