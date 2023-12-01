Watch Now
Cleveland Hopkins Airport snow removal team prepares for next snowfall

The Cleveland Hopkins Airport's snow removal team practiced for the next snowfall on Thursday.
Posted at 7:42 PM, Nov 30, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-30 19:42:52-05

After Cleveland experienced this year's first bout of winter weather this past week, the Cleveland Hopkins Airport has been preparing for the next.

As a part of normal operations, the Airport's snow removal team practiced Thursday for the next snowfall.

One of the team's most difficult challenges is coordinating with inbound and outbound flights.

In total, the airport has 400 acres of paved surface and just less than five miles of runway, all of which need snow removal.

