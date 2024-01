Travel numbers at the Cleveland Hopkins International Airport are almost back up to what they were in 2019.

In 2023, travel both in and out of the airport increased by 13.5%.

The airport said that in 2023, it served more than 9.8 million passengers, while in 2022, that number was 8.6 million.

In 2024, the airport said it predicts it will be busier than 2019.