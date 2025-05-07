Cleveland Hopkins International Airport has 'CLEvolution' plans underway

A $1.1 billion transformation is coming to Cleveland Hopkins International Airport, and the work is already underway.

From outdated restrooms to winter check-ins in the cold, travelers have long wanted to see their airport updated. But now, change is officially on the runway.

At a press conference Tuesday, Airport Director Bryant L. Francis introduced the future of Cleveland Hopkins, calling it a "CLEvolution."

“That spirit of evolution has taken a new form and will from this moment forward be referred to as a CLEvolution. A bold departure from the Cleveland Hopkins we know today,” said Francis.

The $1.1 billion overhaul will include a new 1,600-space surface lot, a large parking garage, and even a new RTA station.

“After the new garage is in place, we will demolish the current garage located just behind you. The site of the current garage and where we are now standing will become your new modernized front door,” said Francis.

The main terminal will be twice the size of the original, featuring a wave-inspired design honoring Lake Erie.

“We envisioned it as a tribute to the coastal city's maritime history, a structure that dances with sunlight as it filters through layers of glass and steel,” said Francis.

It will also offer more space for drop-offs and pick-ups, as well as improved features inside.

“A larger, deeper lobby for airline check-in, a consolidated security screening checkpoint creating a single location for all passengers to be processed, a more expansive baggage claim level, and a new international arrivals or customs facility,” said Francis.

As renovations move forward, Francis says that the future of Concourse D, which remains vacant, is still under discussion.

“We'll be revisiting the conversation about the air side with the airlines at some point in the near future,” said Francis.

Travelers have expressed surprise and excitement at the plans — happy to see an airport they feel will finally match the city it serves.

Travelers may have already noticed the first signs of transformation at Cleveland Hopkins International Airport.

According to airport officials, the early stages of construction are in progress, marking the beginning of a massive, multi-year renovation project. Initial upgrades could be visible to travelers as early as 2026. The entire project is expected to be fully completed by 2032.