Cleveland Hopkins International Airport ranks last in 2024 J.D. Power study

CLEVELAND — J.D. Power released the 2024 North American Airport satisfaction study, and Cleveland Hopkins International is at the bottom of the medium airports category again.

Hopkins scored 580 out of 1,000 and ranked 15 out of 15 other medium airports, with annual passengers between 4.5 million and 9.9 million.

This year, J.D. Power says 26,290 surveys were completed, and the study was based on U.S. or Canadian residents who traveled through at least one U.S. or Canadian airport that covered their experiences during departure and arrival —including connecting airports— during the past 30 days.

According to J.D. Power, this year's findings were redesigned and are not comparable to previous years.

This year's studies measured the overall passenger satisfaction between the three types of North American airports:



Ease of travel through the airport

Level of trust with the airport

Terminal facilities

Airport staff

Departure/to the airport experience

Food

Beverage and retail

Arrival/from airport experience

Cleveland ranked low on the medium airport's list in the 2022 study but ranked Hopkins high in the food, beverage, and retail category.

