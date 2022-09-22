Cleveland Hopkins International ranked low in airport satisfaction study by J.D. Power

CLEVELAND — J.D Power just released the 2022 North American Airport satisfaction study; ranking Cleveland Hopkins International near the bottom of the medium category.

Michael Taylor, the managing director of travel, hospitality, and retail at J.D Power stated that Cleveland Hopkins International's main issues start from the front end of the airport.

"Having good signs and directions when people get on the airport campus, those are usually the things that we see that have the biggest positive impact for a profile like Cleveland Hopkins," said Taylor.

Hopkins is currently trying to resolve these issues to better help passengers.

However, the study ranked Hopkins high in the food, beverage, and retail category.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.