Cleveland top contender to host the 2030 Special Olympics USA Games

CLEVELAND — The City of Cleveland is putting its best foot forward this week as it hosts the Special Olympics U.S.A. Site Selection Committee. The committee toured the city and the venues that would be involved with hosting the games in 2030.

The final decision to be announced this spring is down to Cleveland or Nashville; some say Rock and Roll or Country. During a stop at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse Thursday, Gov. Mike DeWine supported the effort.

"If you know Cleveland, if you know Ohio, this is a city that loves sports, this is a state that loves sports, but we also love our Special Olympic athletes," he said. "I think that combination coming together is a great reason, besides the great facilities you're seeing here today, great reasons that we're picked for 2030."

Special Olympics North America Senior Vice President Gary Simaglia, who is part of the selection committee, said they've been impressed with the city and its offerings but are equally impressed by its people.

"Above and beyond what we've seen so far is just the tremendous amount of pride in every one we've met and talked to," Simaglia said.

It's been the city's secret sauce for landing big events in the past, and it was a factor in the decision to go public with their bid last September to get people to show up and sign up. The Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's David Gilbert tells News 5 they answered the call.

"They did; we've already recruited over 10,000 volunteers five years out, which is what they need. The money raised already from corporate leaders around this community over $10 million is unprecedented," Gilbert said. "It shows an extreme commitment from this community at all levels for how important it would be to have the Special Olympics here."

The games would bring over 5,000 athletes, coaches and officials, along with over 10,000 friends and family, to Northeast Ohio for over a week. It would generate an economic impact of $70 million, but it's more than that. Special Olympics Ohio CEO Jessica Steward said the games would leave a lasting legacy of changing attitudes and perceptions.

"I have heard people say, Where has this been all my life?' This is authentic, this is a real sport, and this has really changed who I am as a person, and I think that's the power of what we can do here at U.S.A. Games in Cleveland and in Ohio in 2030," she said.

Besides, it would also give Ohio-based Special Olympians like Sophie a chance to show off.

"I want to bring more people to Ohio to see what we're all about and that we have major teams, that we have all of these attractions like Cedar Point, the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame," she said. "I want others to see all of that that I get to see every so often."

