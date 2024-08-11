Cleveland hosts 'Super Bowl' of meetings

CLEVELAND — Over the next few days, Cleveland will host the Annual American Society of Association Executives convention.

The ASAE convention is a convention for convention planners, and it is often referred to as the "Super Bowl" of meetings because of its long-lasting impact. Organizers say they expect over 5,000 attendees who can plan meetings and conferences for their associations in Cleveland.

"Our number one goal in having ASAE here is to help people walk away with positive perceptions of Cleveland, and for those people who make decisions on where to hold a meeting say we need to consider Cleveland, or, in fact, we need to bring our meeting to Cleveland," said Destination Cleveland Vice President of Public Relations Emily Lauer.

Attendees explored different parts of Cleveland culture through nine different experiences.

"We're taking them places like the pivot center for art and expression; we have some groups going on some food tours, we have a group going to the cultural gardens, a group going down to the foundry to learn the history of rowing here in Cleveland. So, it's just a really great chance for them to get a taste of that authentic Cleveland experience," said Destination Cleveland public relations manager Jen Brasdovich.

Many attendees say they had never been to Cleveland before the conference, but after one day of visiting, they had grown to love the land.

John Franco is the director of meetings and conventions for the Sheet Metal Contractors National Association; he says Cleveland has already checked off a few boxes as a new location for future meetings.

News 5 previously reported that ASAE President and CEO Michelle Mason said 20% of attendees will return and bring a meeting to Cleveland within five years.

Those meetings could bring to Cleveland anywhere from $200 million to a half billion dollars in new economic activity.

