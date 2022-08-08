Cleveland human trafficking organization helping turn victims to survivors; taking their message global

CLEVELAND — The Renee Jones Empowerment Center (RJEC) in Cleveland is taking its message about helping human trafficking victims to a global audience with a new podcast.

The center, which opened in a small storefront on West 65th Street, has moved into a bigger space designed to help victims become survivors.

“We have individual counseling, group counseling, support groups, life skills, horse therapy, art therapy — we have a plant club,” said Renee Jones, President & CEO of RJEC.

That’s just some of the services the organization offers to help turn victims into survivors.

Now, the organization is sharing its mission to help victims through a podcast. It’s called the "Project Red Cord Chronicles." There have only been a few episodes so far, but people around the world are listening.

“We had people from Germany, we’ve had people from the United Arab Emirates, Dubai, we’ve had people from Mexico, from India,” Jones said.

The organization is also taking part in a program of swapping ideas with other countries.

“We have a global initiative and we are working right now with the Counsel of International Programs. We’ve been doing a speaker series where we have all these countries come together globally through technology, through Zoom — we have a speaker’s conference,” Jones said.

Helping victims become survivors is Jones’ passion.

“This little place can make a difference around the world,” said Jones.

You can listen to the RJEC's "Project Red Cord Chronicles" Podcast here.

