Cleveland Humanities Festival features Northeast Ohio native who shares how real-life experiences fueled her fiction writing

CLEVELAND — Echo Brown, a Cleveland native and fiction storyteller, will host a virtual conversation Friday about how her real-life experiences have fueled her fiction writing. Her discussion is part of the Cleveland Humanities Festival, co-sponsored by the Cleveland Public Library, Case Western Reserve University’s Schubert Center for Child Studies and the Flora Stone Mather Center for Women.

From her award-winning one-woman shows to her first book, Black Girl Unlimited: The Remarkable Story of a Teenage Wizard, Brown will talk about work, addressing the realities of racism, abuse, addiction, depression and poverty.

Her presentation will start at 1 p.m. on Thursday.

Brown is one of several presentations taking place as part of the Cleveland Humanities Festival, which aims to engage "the public in addressing some of society’s most challenging issues and pressing concerns."

This year’s festival is on identity and it will offer public programming which explores this theme from various perspectives.

"It addresses basic questions about why identity matters, especially in a world reshaped by pandemic and economic distress. The question of how we identify ourselves, always important, takes on added significance now. What matters most to a person’s identity: race and ethnicity, gender, class, religion, sexual orientation, nationality, or something else? And what matters most now to our collective identity as a society? The Festival will consider these questions through community-wide events in spring 2021," said Case Western University in a statement about the festival.

Other presentations will take place throughout the week. Click HERE to view them all.

