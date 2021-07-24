Cleveland Indians hold 'Play Ball!' event at Talty Field

CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians spent part of Saturday afternoon hosting a ‘Play Ball’ event for foster children and members of PlayBall! CLE, a charity funded by the Cleveland Indians.

The event took place at Talty Field and featured members of the current roster as well as a handful of minor league players. That included Indians pitchers Shane Bieber, Aaron Civale, Triston McKenzie, Zach Plesac and James Karinchak as well as outfielders Oscar Mercado and Josh Naylor.

Participants took part in a series of fun-focused baseball and softball activities, including a home run derby, running the bases, bat & ball games and more.

The event featured foster children from SAFY Cleveland and Fostering Hope as well as kids from the West Denison Diamondbacks, a team in the PlayBall! CLE initiative. The players from the Indians served as the instructors for the event, along with members of the Cleveland Senior RBI Team.

