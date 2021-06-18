Cleveland is most popular choice among Detroit residents looking to move, according to report

CLEVELAND — Detroit residents looking to leave Michigan and buy a home consider Cleveland as their top destination, according to a report by Redfin real estate brokerage.

Movement from one metro area to another has trended upward since the beginning of the pandemic as Americans take advantage of the flexibility around remote work to live somewhere that’s more affordable, closer to family and has warmer weather.

The share of homebuyers looking to relocate to a different area is still well above pre-pandemic levels, said Redfin chief economist Daryl Fairweather.

New York, San Francisco, Los Angeles, Washington D.C. and Denver were the top places Americans looked to leave in April.

The data showed 30.6% of Redfin users searched for a home outside their metro area in April, up 26% in April 2020.

1. New York — buyers moving to Boston.

2. San Francisco — buyers moving to Seattle.

3. Los Angeles — buyers moving to Las Vegas.

4. Washington, D.C. — buyers moving to Salisbury, Md.

5. Denver — buyers moving to Seattle.

6. Seattle — buyers moving to Phoenix.

7. Chicago — buyers moving to Cape Coral, Fl.

8. Milwaukee — buyers moving to Chicago.

9. Boston — buyers moving to Portland, Maine.

10. Detroit — buyers moving to Cleveland.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.