Cleveland looks to send show of community support in 2030 bid to host Special Olympics

CLEVELAND — In 2022, the Special Olympics torch passed through Cleveland on its way to the games in Orlando; in 2030, the city is hoping we are the torch's final destination. Fresh off the Pan American Masters Games, the city is looking to put our venues on a bigger stage with the Special Olympics. Just how big of a get would this be?

"By almost any measure one of the absolutely most significant, impactful events that we can host maybe anything greater than just the RNC," said David Gilbert, President and CEO of the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission.

Thousands of people here for 8 to 9 days with an estimated economic impact of $70 million is huge, but beyond that, Gilbert says, is the legacy that these games would leave behind.

"For us to have Cleveland be quite frankly a far more, a far better and more tolerant place for people with intelectual disabilities and the kinds of programs that can be set up along the way," he said.

Amber Gibbs, Superintendent and CEO of the Cuyahoga County Board of Developmental Disabilities, agrees.

"Cuyahoga DD has been working with several community agencies already throughout the last several years to become a more welcoming place for people with disabilities," Gibbs said. "We've been installing universal changing restrooms and creating mobile community sensory spaces and adaptive programming already to become really welcoming and inclusive for people with disabilities.

"So to have the games and to increase the amount of awareness and the sense of community around people with disabilities will only improve that for Cuyahoga County and Northeast Ohio. So we can't wait to welcome the Special Olympics here to Cleveland."

Now, Cleveland rarely goes public about big bids like this unless they want to deploy their secret weapon: you.

We saw it when Cleveland landed the NCAA Women's Final Four, and it was one of the main reasons the RNC chose Cleveland in 2014. It's also why the Sports Commission is enlisting Tom Hamilton to enlist you on landing this one, asking people in a video to add their name to a pledge of support on the Greater Cleveland Sports Commission's website to send a message to Special Olympics North America.

"We feel strongly that showing tens and tens and tens of thousands of people who are pledging their support will go a long way as just another step to help Cleveland win the event," said Gilbert.

He's got history on his side there. Remember, it was a petition of 600,000 signatures that helped win the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame for Cleveland in 1986, and as memorialized on this stadium plaque, it's what forced Art Modell to leave the Browns' name, colors and history behind when he moved the team to Baltimore.

"You're right, it has shown itself when things like the Rock Hall, keeping the Browns really made a difference and that's why we felt strongly that we could do the same thing here with wanting the Special Olympics here in Cleveland."