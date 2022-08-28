Cleveland man causes fatal crash after fleeing traffic stop in a stolen car, police say

CLEVELAND — The driver of a stolen BMW fled a traffic stop Friday night and struck a 2010 Scion after failing to stop at the posted stop sign at the intersection of Trowbridge Avenue and West 41st Street.

The driver of the Scion has been identified as 28-year-old Annelisa Endress. Endress was found unconscious by Troopers and transported to an area hospital, where she later died as a result of life-threatening injuries sustained from the crash, said officials.

Ohio State Highway Patrol initiated the traffic stop on the 2015 BMW after receiving notification that the vehicle was reported stolen from a Strongsville car dealership during a test drive.

The driver of the stolen BMW initially came to a stop at which time the passenger complied with orders to exit the car and was taken into custody. The driver then fled the scene at high speeds consequently causing the fatal crash, officials say.

The driver of the stolen BMW was transported by EMS to an area hospital for minor injuries. Once released from the hospital he was arrested and charged with aggravated vehicular assault (2nd-degree felony), failure to comply/fleeing (3rd-degree felony), theft of a motor vehicle (4th-degree felony) and possession of marijuana (minor misdemeanor), according to officials.

The case is still under investigation and potential additional charges are pending.

