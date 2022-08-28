Cleveland man convicted in connection to hitting police officers with his car in 2021

CLEVELAND — Shannon Wayne Halstead plead guilty to hitting two Cleveland Police officers with his car in a McDonald's parking lot in August 2021.

Halstead pleaded guilty to the charges of felonious assault on a peace officer and failure to comply with the order, and signal of a police officer, officials say.

Halstead was sentenced to 12 to 17 and a half years at the Lorain Correctional Institution by Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge David Matia.

On Aug. 10, 2021, officers approached the 43-year-old Cleveland man after being waved down by the manager of McDonald's about an unconscious man in a car.

When police and EMS, who also arrived at the scene, woke Halstead up, Halstead put his car into gear hitting the officers, said officials.

Halstead then fled from the McDonald's in the 5600 block of Memphis Ave. and was arrested near W. 66th Street and Denison Avenue, following a chase.

