Cleveland man indicted for 10 armed robberies in 3 weeks

CLEVELAND — According to a release from the Department of Justice, a Cleveland man was charged Friday in a 14-count indictment with the robbery or attempted robbery of 10 stores in Cleveland and Shaker Heights from Dec. 5 to Dec. 26, 2021.

The 10 stores that the 32-year-old is accused of robbing or attempting to rob include Walgreens, Family Dollar and CVS stores. In each instance, he allegedly used a firearm to threaten and intimidate cashiers into giving him money from the register.

On Friday, he was charged with 10 counts of interference with commerce by robbery; three counts of using, carrying or brandishing a firearm during and in relation to a crime of violence and one count of being a felon in possession of ammunition, authorities say.

When the robberies took place, he was on parole for an aggravated robbery conviction from 2014.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Adam J. Joines.

