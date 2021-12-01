Cleveland man rear-ended, carjacked, police say

CLEVELAND — It was just before 1 a.m. Saturday at the intersection of 55th Street and St. Clair Avenue in Cleveland.

Police said a man driving a 2021 Dodge Charger stopped at a red light and was rear-ended by a white Acura SUV, on instinct the driver who was hit stepped out of his car.

“When he got out of the car to check the damage on the car that he was driving, that's when the suspects got out and ended up chasing and shooting him,” said Cleveland Police Spokesperson Jennifer Ciaccia.

Ciaccia said four people got out of the Acura and one of them shot the driver of the Charger, the group of suspects then sped off with his vehicle.

Third district investigators eventually found the charger but none of the thieves, cameras in the area captured the incident and we've submitted a request to CPD for that video.

“It’s not uncommon for someone to get rear-ended or any kind of crash to look at the vehicle and assess the damage, that’s just human nature in those situations,” said Ciaccia.

Police said it is important for drivers to remain aware, especially in situations similar to this one.

“With the holiday season and everything going on at this time, be hyper-vigilant of your surroundings and situation,” said Ciaccia. “You can leave and make the report at the police station, it’s just important that you report the crash.”

