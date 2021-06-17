Cleveland man sentenced to 40 years for 2018 home invasion killing, rape in Slavic Village

CLEVELAND — A Cleveland man will spend the next 40 years in prison for numerous crimes he committed in 2018, including the killing of a 94-year-old woman and the raping of a 16-year-old mentally disabled girl during home invasions in Cleveland’s Slavic Village neighborhood.

Cornelius Pames Jr., 27, of Cleveland was sentenced to crimes he committed between September to October 2018.

Before his sentencing Thursday, he pleaded guilty to two counts of rape, one count of involuntary manslaughter, one count of attempted murder, four counts of kidnapping, two counts of aggravated burglary, one count of gross sexual imposition and one count of escape, according to court records.

"You've had plenty of opportunities to receive whatever help you need to to stop these violent sexual offenses, burglaries, home invasions that your conduct has escalated over time. And so I do hope that this amount of time incarcerated will afford you some opportunity to get whatever help you need to stop what you've been doing," said Judge Peter Corrigan during the sentencing.

On Sept. 12, Pames was at a home on Gertrude Avenue near East 65th Street where he pushed the victim, a 14-year-old girl, onto a bed, grabbed her shirt and repeatedly tried kissing her despite her resistance before she was able to push him off.

Days later, on Sept. 17, Eusebia Garcia, 94, and her 74-year-old daughter, were staying at a family member’s home on Gertrude Avenue while visiting from Honduras when Pames broke into the home in the middle of the night by pushing in a window air conditioning unit.

He physically assaulted both while they were sleeping, stealing several items including a cellphone, iPad, jewelry and cash before fleeing the home.

Police responded and both were taken to the hospital. The 74-year-old victim was treated for multiple injures and her mother was pronounced dead. The medical examiner ruled her death as a homicide due to blunt force trauma to her head and neck.

DNA evidence linked Pames to the crime.

In October, a 16-year-old girl was finishing her homework at her Park Avenue apartment bear East 74th Street when Pames broke into her home in the middle of the day by using a crowbar.

He sexually assaulted the victim several times and threatened to kill her and her mother if she told anyone. Before he left, he duct-taped the teen to a chair and stole several items, including two laptops, a set of car keys and a Kindle.

The teen was hospitalized where a sexual assault kit was collected. DNA evidence collected from the kit and from the duct tape linked Pames to the crime.

He was arrested on Oct. 15, 2018.

Pames will be classified as a Tier-III sex offender, which requires him to register every 90 days for the rest of his life.

