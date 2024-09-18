Cleveland marks a milestone in summer crime reduction, says work not done yet

It is a great headline for the City of Cleveland: A nearly 40% reduction in homicides over the summer months.

According to data, there have been 78 so far this year compared to 152 in all of 2023.

“Certainly, it is a great milestone for us to celebrate, but we certainly can’t have a mission-accomplished moment,” said Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb.

“We have been working around the clock this year to put more officers on the street, to deploy more resources, and to have a more focused data-driven approach to keep our streets safe and secure.”

It is not just homicides. The mayor says the city saw a nearly 13% reduction in total violent crime this summer.

“I really think it’s been our intentional focus on collaborations at the local, state, and federal level,” he said. “Earlier this year, we launched the first ever Crime Gun Intelligence Center which is working around the clock to stop the flow of illegal guns coming into the streets of our city. We’ve also had very dedicated details to get trigger pullers off the streets.”

Mayor Bibb also credits investment in the root causes of violent crime. Including the first Neighborhood Safety Endowment fund, grassroots organizations in the faith-based and nonprofit communities help to keep young kids off the street.

“To divert them from getting involved in criminal activity so they can have a productive life,” said the mayor. “And I think all of these things working together have helped us to reduce violent crime in our city.”

Numbers aside, I asked the mayor about the way people feel, saying many families will tell us that they worry about their children’s safety.

“Data is one thing, but perception is another thing, as well,” said the mayor. “And we have more work to do.”

Bibb said he thinks it’s important to highlight the progress so residents know the trendline is going in a better direction. He pointed to speed tables installed in neighborhoods and his administration’s work to tackle more abandoned homes to help increase the feeling of community safety.

Myesha Watkins, executive director of the Cleveland Peacemakers, celebrates the reduction in homicides and violent crime.

“Thank you, God,” said Watkins.

The Peacemakers is a community violence intervention organization. They work with young people who are at the highest risk of shooting or being shot in the city of Cleveland.

While she celebrates the milestone and the work by the city and community to get here, she agrees that the data doesn’t always translate.

“People in our communities will hear there’s been a drop in homicides, but they will not feel that because they’ll continue to hear gunshots and continue to bury their loved ones and friends,” she said.

Watkins told Katie that a collective effort and investment in communities that are impacted by violence is key.

“Because if we’re not reaching the hearts and minds of people who’ve been impacted by violence, the chances of retaliation or choosing violence to survive will continue and then our numbers will change,” said Watkins.

She says the way to reach hearts and minds is by showing up in meaningful ways in the communities to help before the trauma. She says that work is happening and is confident they can continue to build on the gains made, but more work and investment are needed.

She says Live Free USA was in Cleveland this month and told officials it takes $10 million to address the violence. She says they’re starting small with the neighborhood safety fund to help people thrive and not just survive.

“To show up and not just respond to violence but to prevent violence, but to provide interventions,” said Watkins.

Addressing the violence of poverty and food insecurity, as well, the mayor said they’re all interconnected and part of the administration’s effort to continue to reduce violent crime.

“Hopefully, we’ll see sustainability in the numbers going down,” said Mayor Bibb.

The administration said Cleveland Metropolitan School District and Youth Opportunities Unlimited or Y.O.U. were critical in the administration’s summer safety push, providing learning experiences, jobs, and city rec programs to more than 6,500 kids.

As for hiring more officers, the mayor says they gave out 101 conditional letters at this week’s expedited hiring event. And the city says more could follow as those who failed just the physical exam can come back and retest.