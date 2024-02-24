Cleveland mayor announces new initiative to combat homelessness

Hours before Cleveland Public Safety Director Karrie Howard resigned, Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb attended a conference to address the city's plan to help unhoused people.

Bibb announced a new initiative called "A Home for Every Neighbor," which is an aggressive and targeted approach to helping unhoused people in Cleveland.

“What excited me about this issue is that it’s a solvable problem," Bibb said. "It’s a solvable problem, and we want to make sure we can nip this issue in the bud before it becomes more systemic.”

The initiative is composed of two parts.

The first includes researching other cities that have done this successfully to see how Cleveland can adapt its plan to cater to the needs of the city.

The second revolves around diversifying housing options. This means building more affordable housing options and providing more stable housing options.

With this new initiative, the city hopes to house at least 150 people within the first 18 months.