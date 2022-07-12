CLEVELAND — A local meteorologist was attacked and severely beaten in his home on Saturday in Bay Village, according to police.

Jon Loufman formerly worked for WEWS and currently works for WOIO. He was attacked on July 9 around 5:30 p.m. Officers responded to a call for a male in cardiac arrest.

Bay Village police officers were able to communicate with Loufman at the scene. He stated he was attacked by his adult son, police said.

Bay Village police later arrested his son, who is charged with felonious assault and is being held on a $1 million bond.

Officers questioned Loufman’s wife who was on scene as well. She was charged with obstructing justice.

Both pleaded not guilty to the charges and were arraigned in Rocky River Municipal Court.

WOIO general manager Matt Moran issued this statement:

“We were devastated to hear about the brutal attack of our friend and colleague,” said WOIO general manager Matt Moran. “Jon is not only a true professional, he’s a beloved member of the 19 News family. Our prayers are joined with so many others in the community who are wishing him a full and speedy recovery.”

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.