1 dead, 1 injured during shooting near Market Square Park in Cleveland

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after one man was killed and another injured during a shooting that occurred near Market Square Park in Cleveland Wednesday evening.

Around 9:45 p.m., officers were called to the area of West 25th Street for reports of shots fired.

Once on scene, officers found a 41-year-old man with a gun shot wound to the back and a 42-year-old man with a gun shot wound to the leg and a graze to the chest, police said.

Both men were transported to MetroHealth Medical Center by EMS where the 41-year-old man was pronounced dead.

The condition of the 42-year-old man was not disclosed but police said he remains at MetroHealth.

Preliminary information indicates that there was an argument between two other men at Market Plaza before shots were fired and the two victims were struck, police said.

The incident remains under investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 216-623-5464. Anonymous information can be provided by calling Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME and a reward may be available, police said.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.