1 dead in early morning car crash on Cleveland's East Side

CLEVELAND — A car crash early Sunday morning in Cleveland turned out to be fatal, taking the life of a 41-year-old woman, according to the Cleveland Police Department.

At approximately 1:15 a.m., a 2017 Nissan Rogue, driven by a 43-year-old man, was headed north on East 116th Street near Ely Avenue when the car swerved left of the center line and struck a 2021 Hyundai Accent, driven by a 41-year-old woman, head on, authorities said.

Once EMS arrived on scene, both drivers were transported to University Hospitals, where the woman was pronounced dead, according to authorities. The man sustained fractures in his leg and knee as well as facial injuries.

Cleveland Police said the man was arrested and the matter still remains under investigation.

