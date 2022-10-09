Man dies trying to put out a fire inside his home, woman injured firefighters say

CLEVELAND — One man was killed and a woman was seriously injured during a house fire in Cleveland on Sunday afternoon, according to a news release from Lt. Michael Norman of the Cleveland Fire Department.

Firefighters responded to the 3200 block of Woodbridge Avenue around 3:50 p.m., the release said. The fire took place in the back of a home on the first and second floors.

Neighbors called the fire department after hearing cries for help from inside the home. The man tried to put out the fire himself, Norman said.

The preliminary cause of the fire is “accidental,” the release said. The investigation is ongoing.

#CLEFIREONSCENE Fatal Fire 3200 block of Woodbridge Avenue in 4th Battalion. One adult male deceased, one adult female transported by @ClevelandEMS to @metrohealthCLE in serious condition. Fire Investigators on scene to determine cause and origin of fire. pic.twitter.com/3F15Bi8OsA — ClevelandFire (@ClevelandFire) October 9, 2022

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.