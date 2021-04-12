$1 million bond set for 27-year-old woman charged in fatal shooting of her mother at home on Arrowhead Avenue

CLEVELAND — A $1 million bond has been set for a woman accused of killing her mother in Cleveland Friday, according to Cleveland Municipal Court records.

Alybrel Beal, 27, is charged with aggravated murder, a first-degree felony, according to court records.

Police responded to the 19600 block of Arrowhead Avenue at around 10:30 a.m. after family members reported finding a 56-year-old woman face down in the kitchen.

Police said the victim had been shot multiple times.

Beal, who is the victim’s daughter, was later arrested in connection to her death.

A preliminary hearing has been scheduled for April 19 at 9 a.m.

