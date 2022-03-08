1-month-old girl, 1-year-old boy die in Cleveland house fire; mother, 3 children rescued

CLEVELAND — Two children have died following a house fire on Jeffries Avenue in Cleveland, fire officials told News 5 at the scene.

A 1-month-old girl and a 1-year-old boy were identified as the victims of the house fire.

Catherine Ross | News 5 Cleveland. Two children killed in house fire on Jefferies Avenue.

Three other children and the mother were rescued from the burning home and taken to the hospital, authorities said.

The three children and their mother are expected to survive.

News 5 Cleveland will update this story as more information becomes available.

