1 person dead, 2 others injured in shooting at store in Cleveland on Wednesday afternoon

CLEVELAND — A 60-year-old man was shot and killed and two additional people were injured on the 1160 block of East 123 Street on Wednesday afternoon, the Cleveland Police Department confirmed with News 5.

Officers responded to the USA Food Mart around 4:45 p.m. for shots fired. Two of the victims suffered non-fatal injuries and were transported to University Hospitals to be treated.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call detectives at 216-623-5464 or CrimeStoppers at 216-25-CRIME. A $5,000 reward may be available for information.

