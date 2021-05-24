1 person hospitalized after fiery crash on I-90 westbound near Dead Man's Curve

CLEVELAND — A multi-vehicle crash on I-90 westbound before Dead Man’s Curve ended with one vehicle on fire.

One vehicle involved in the crash caught fire.

Another car went through the fence along North Marginal Road.

I-90 westbound before Dead Mans is a mess right now after a multiple vehicle crash. One was on fire and one nearly made it through the North Marginal fence. Seems like everyone is ok and a few may have even got a ride with someone else. Crazy scene for no serious injuries. pic.twitter.com/ibgJ6sKD3I — Mike Vielhaber (@MVielhaber) May 24, 2021

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

A spokesperson for Cleveland EMS confirmed a 40-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.

No further information was provided.

