Watch
NewsLocal NewsCleveland Metro

Actions

1 person hospitalized after fiery crash on I-90 westbound near Dead Man's Curve

items.[0].videoTitle
Screen Shot 2021-05-24 at 8.50.39 AM.png
Posted at 8:56 AM, May 24, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-24 08:56:10-04

CLEVELAND — A multi-vehicle crash on I-90 westbound before Dead Man’s Curve ended with one vehicle on fire.

One vehicle involved in the crash caught fire.

Another car went through the fence along North Marginal Road.

A spokesperson for the Cleveland Division of Fire said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle.

A spokesperson for Cleveland EMS confirmed a 40-year-old man was hospitalized in stable condition.

No further information was provided.

Download the News 5 Cleveland app now for more stories from us, plus alerts on major news, the latest weather forecast, traffic information and much more. Download now on your Apple device here, and your Android device here.

You can also catch News 5 Cleveland on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, YouTube TV, DIRECTV NOW, Hulu Live and more. We're also on Amazon Alexa devices. Learn more about our streaming options here.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.

Download our streaming app on your favorite device. Click here for more.