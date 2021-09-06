1 person in custody after allegedly assaulting employees at Downtown Cleveland Starbucks, police say

CLEVELAND — One person is in custody after allegedly assaulting employees inside a Downtown Cleveland Starbucks Monday, according to a spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic Police Department.

The police department spokesperson said police were patrolling at a nearby clinic property when they were alerted of a person assaulting workers inside the Starbucks store located at East 14th Street and Euclid Avenue.

Dave Kraska | News 5 Cleveland Scene of police presence outside Starbucks on Euclid Avenue and East 14th Street.

Police said the person was waving some sort of sign, but what the sign was or what it was about is not clear at the moment.

There were no officers injured in the incident.

Cleveland Division of Police and the Cleveland Clinic Police Department are both investigating.

No further information was released on any possible injuries to the employees.

