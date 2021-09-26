1-year-old boy dies after being found unresponsive by babysitter in bathtub

CLEVELAND — Cleveland police are investigating after a child left in the care of a babysitter died after being found in a bathtub Saturday evening.

Around 10:35 p.m., officers were called to the 4700 block of Woodland Avenue for report of an unresponsive 1-year-old boy.

Before police arrived, EMS had responded to the scene and transported the boy to Rainbow Babies Children's Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

As with all child fatalities, the Homicide Unit was called to the scene and investigators said preliminary information indicates that a 22-year-old man was babysitting the boy, who is his girlfriend's child, along with three other children.

The 1-year-old boy was reportedly found unresponsive in the bathtub before first responders were called to the scene.

Police arrested the 22-year-old man on endangering children charges.

No additional information was provided at this time.

The incident remains under investigation.

